1-min read

All Legal Remedies Exhausted, Says Delhi Govt as it Moves Court for New Execution Date of Four Convicts

President Ram Nath Kovind earlier rejected the mercy petition of Pawan Kumar Gupta, one of the four men facing the gallows in the 2012 Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case.

PTI

Updated:March 4, 2020, 4:36 PM IST
All Legal Remedies Exhausted, Says Delhi Govt as it Moves Court for New Execution Date of Four Convicts
File photo of Nirbhaya death row convicts.

New Delhi: All legal remedies of Nirbhaya case convicts have been exhausted and nothing survives now, the Delhi government tells a court on Wednesday, seeking a fresh date for the execution of four Nirbhaya case convicts.

President Ram Nath Kovind rejected the mercy petition of Pawan Kumar Gupta, one of the four men facing the gallows in the 2012 Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case, a Home Ministry official said earlier in the day.

The trial court had on February 17 issued fresh date for execution of death warrants for March 3 at 6 am for the four convicts — Mukesh Kumar Singh (32), Pawan (25), Vinay Sharma (26) and Akshay Kumar Singh (31) — in the case.

The matter is likely to be taken up for hearing shortly by Additional Sessions Judge Dharmendra Rana. The President has already rejected the mercy petitions of Mukesh, Vinay and Akshay.

On December 16, 2012, a 23-year-old physiotherapy intern, who came to be known as 'Nirbhaya' (fearless), was gang raped and savagely assaulted in a moving bus in South Delhi. She died after a fortnight.

