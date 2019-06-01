Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

All Lines of Delhi Metro to Function from 6 am on Sunday to Facilitate UPSC Candidates

Lakhs of aspirants are scheduled to appear for the UPSC preliminary examination that will be held in two sessions.

PTI

Updated:June 1, 2019, 4:35 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
All Lines of Delhi Metro to Function from 6 am on Sunday to Facilitate UPSC Candidates
Image for representation only.
Loading...
New Delhi: In view of Civil Services' preliminary examination, metro train services on Sunday will begin at 6 am on all corridors, officials said.

"This arrangement is being made to facilitate candidates appearing for Civil Services (Prelim) Examination held by UPSC this Sunday," a DMRC official said.

Metro train services on Phase-III sections, which usually begin at 8 am on Sundays, will begin at 6 AM on all lines, including the Phase-3 extensions, he said.

Lakhs of aspirants are scheduled to appear for the UPSC preliminary examination that will be held in two sessions.

On regular days, sections like Dilshad GardenShaheed Sthal (New Bus Adda), Jahangirpuri Samaypur Badli, Noida City Centre Noida Electronic City, Mundka Brigadier Hoshiyar Singh, Janakpuri West Botanical Garden, the services begin at 8 am, while on the rest of the sections, it begins usually at 6 am only, officials said.

Major corridors of the DMRC network include, Yellow Line (Samaypur Badli-Huda City Centre), Blue Line (Dwarka-Noida Electronic City/Vaishali) and Red Line (Dilshand Garden-Shaheed Sthal (New Bus Adda)).
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram