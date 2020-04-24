All Mediapersons Who Underwent Covid-19 Test in Delhi Coronavirus-free
According to the Delhi government, the swab samples of 160 mediapersons, including journalists, photographers and cameramen from print and electronic media, were collected on April 22.
Representative Image. (Reuters)
New Delhi: All 160 mediapersons, who underwent the COVID-19 tested here on April 22, tested negative for the disease, an official said on Friday.
According to the Delhi government, the swab samples of 160 mediapersons, including journalists, photographers and cameramen from print and electronic media, were collected on April 22.
"All of them tested negative for the coronavirus," an official said.
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi has set up a COVID-19 testing centre for mediapersons working in the national capital.
Earlier this week, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had announced COVID-19 testing for mediapersons and said they were also at the frontline in the fight against the novel coronavirus.
The announcement came after 53 scribes tested positive for the deadly virus in Mumbai.
Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives
The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.
Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube
First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365
Live TV
Recommended For You
- This Was the First-ever Video Uploaded on YouTube. It's 15 Years Old Now
- Industry Dialogue: Remote Working Means Companies Spend Less on Office Space And Infrastructure
- After Coronavirus, Legalisation of Ball-tampering Could be Considered - Report
- Redmi Pad 5G Tablet With 90Hz Display, 30W Charging Launching on April 27
- 'Sachin, Sachin': Cricket Fans Welcome Tendulkar's 47th Birthday by Reliving His Glorious Days