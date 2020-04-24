Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

All Mediapersons Who Underwent Covid-19 Test in Delhi Coronavirus-free

According to the Delhi government, the swab samples of 160 mediapersons, including journalists, photographers and cameramen from print and electronic media, were collected on April 22.

PTI

Updated:April 24, 2020, 7:29 PM IST
All Mediapersons Who Underwent Covid-19 Test in Delhi Coronavirus-free
Representative Image. (Reuters)

New Delhi: All 160 mediapersons, who underwent the COVID-19 tested here on April 22, tested negative for the disease, an official said on Friday.

According to the Delhi government, the swab samples of 160 mediapersons, including journalists, photographers and cameramen from print and electronic media, were collected on April 22.

"All of them tested negative for the coronavirus," an official said.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi has set up a COVID-19 testing centre for mediapersons working in the national capital.

Earlier this week, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had announced COVID-19 testing for mediapersons and said they were also at the frontline in the fight against the novel coronavirus.

The announcement came after 53 scribes tested positive for the deadly virus in Mumbai.

