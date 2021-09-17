The Pakistan-backed terror module that was busted two days ago in a multi-state operation had planned serial blasts across the country, highly-placed sources told CNN-News18, which has accessed interrogation details of one of the six arrested men, Zeeshan Qamar (28). Sources said the gang wanted to carry out serial terror attacks in all the metro cities. Zeeshan, during his interrogation, told the investigators that he overheard this plan from his trainers in Karachi.

Top intelligence sources told CNN-News18 that the arrests are a very big achievement of the security forces as they were able to avert at least five serial blasts across the country by apprehending the six men at an early stage.

Investigating agencies are now looking for 6-7 more suspects in connection with the case, and their arrests are likely in the coming days. Sources said that the Pakistan-based trainers of the module had asked Zeeshan and other accused to meet these 6-7 people when they go back to India.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE | Father of Terrorist Arrested in Pak Module Case Paid for Training, May be Handed Over to India

Sources further said that these trainers were sent to the Karachi farm house, where the six accused received training on IEDs, arms and arson-related activities for over 15 days, by force as they are meant to train big groups such as Jaish or Lashkar-e-Taiba. The trainers clearly told them that they don’t train small groups.

The Delhi Police’s Special Cell and Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad on Tuesday busted the terror module and arrested the six men, including two Pak-ISI trained terrorists. The module had planned several blasts across the country, including Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra, during the festivals of Ganesh Chaturthi, Navratri and Ramleela.

The accused were identified as Jaan Mohammad Shaikh (47) from Maharashtra, Osama (22) from Delhi, Moolchand (47) from Uttar Pradesh’s Rae Bareilly, Zeeshan Qamar (28) from Allahabad, Mohd Abu Bakar (23) from Behraich and Mohd Amir Javed (31) from Lucknow. The operation amounted to a cost of approximately Rs 3 lakh, which was transferred by Osama’s father Osadur from Dubai. Osadur is likely to be handed over to India soon and the Indian government is putting pressure on Dubai authorities for the same.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE | Mumbai-born Man, Part of Pak-backed Terror Module, Recced Ganpati Visarjan Hotspot Chowpatty

Jaan Mohammad Sheikh was tasked by the ‘D-Company’ or Underworld to receive explosives and drive them to other parts of the country. The module revealed the nexus between Pak-ISI and the Underworld in coordinating terror activities.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here