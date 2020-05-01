Those Returning from Different States to Undergo Screening for Covid-19, Says Andhra CM

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy made it clear that those returning from other states will have to undergo screening and if tested positive would be sent to quarantine before they return to their native places as per the guidelines.

During a review meeting on the containment of COVID-19 in the state, the chief minister called for an action plan for thorough screening and quarantine of people.

Reddy further said that since those coming from abroad must be carrying a non-COVID-19 certificate, they will be home-quarantined.

Similarly, fishermen who returned from Gujarat to Visakhapatnam, Srikakulam and Vizianagaram would be screened before being sent home, he added.

The officials informed the chief minister that the government has conducted 1,02,460 COVID-19 tests in the state till 9 am on Friday at the rate of 1,919 tests per million population.

Meanwhile, medical and health special secretary Jawahar Reddy said that Andhra Pradesh has a low rate of COVID-19 cases with a total of 1.02 lakh tests being conducted in the state.

Speaking to media, he said that positive cases have been found in three new clusters on Friday. About 72 per cent of the positive cases are from Kurnool, Guntur, Krishna, and Nellore districts.

However, more number of patients are likely to be discharged in the next two days and 82 patients have been discharged in the past 24 hours, he said.

"The state is gearing up the COVID-19 preventive measures. Trial tests have been started in Srikakulam and Prakasam district labs. A new lab will also be set up at Nellore and permission is yet to come so that the state can speed up the testing capacity. Moreover, virology labs will also be set up in West Godavari and Vizianagaram districts."

"The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has not approved plasma therapy. However, the plasma samples have been collected from recovered patients under the special guidelines of emergency cases." said Jawahar Reddy.

