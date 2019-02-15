LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Entire Opp'n Stands With Security Forces, Govt: Rahul Gandhi on Pulwama Terror Attack

The Congress chief was addressing a press conference following a terrorist attack on a CRPF convoy, which led to the deaths of 40 personnel.

PTI

Updated:February 15, 2019, 12:45 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Entire Opp'n Stands With Security Forces, Govt: Rahul Gandhi on Pulwama Terror Attack
Congress President Rahul Gandhi at the press conference on Friday. (Image : ANI)
Loading...
New Delhi: A day after the Pulwama attack, Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Friday said his party and the entire opposition is fully supportive of the government and the security forces.

No amount of hatred and anger can harm the love India is built on, Gandhi said at a press conference along with former prime minister Manmohan Singh and other Congress leaders, including Ghulam Nabi Azad and A K Antony.

"This is a terrible attack, this type of violence is disgusting. Terrorism tries to divide the nation, we can't be divided by any power. The entire opposition is with security forces and the government," Gandhi said.

"Those who have done this should not feel that they can harm the country. It is a time of mourning and sadness," he added. Singh said the nation can never compromise with terrorism.

"Terrorism is a scourge which we can never compromise...," the former prime minister said.

On Thursday, an explosives-laden truck rammed into a CRPF convoy in Pulwama outside Srinagar, killing 40 soldiers in one of the biggest terror attacks in recent years.



Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram