English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Entire Opp'n Stands With Security Forces, Govt: Rahul Gandhi on Pulwama Terror Attack
The Congress chief was addressing a press conference following a terrorist attack on a CRPF convoy, which led to the deaths of 40 personnel.
Congress President Rahul Gandhi at the press conference on Friday. (Image : ANI)
Loading...
New Delhi: A day after the Pulwama attack, Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Friday said his party and the entire opposition is fully supportive of the government and the security forces.
No amount of hatred and anger can harm the love India is built on, Gandhi said at a press conference along with former prime minister Manmohan Singh and other Congress leaders, including Ghulam Nabi Azad and A K Antony.
"This is a terrible attack, this type of violence is disgusting. Terrorism tries to divide the nation, we can't be divided by any power. The entire opposition is with security forces and the government," Gandhi said.
"Those who have done this should not feel that they can harm the country. It is a time of mourning and sadness," he added. Singh said the nation can never compromise with terrorism.
"Terrorism is a scourge which we can never compromise...," the former prime minister said.
On Thursday, an explosives-laden truck rammed into a CRPF convoy in Pulwama outside Srinagar, killing 40 soldiers in one of the biggest terror attacks in recent years.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
No amount of hatred and anger can harm the love India is built on, Gandhi said at a press conference along with former prime minister Manmohan Singh and other Congress leaders, including Ghulam Nabi Azad and A K Antony.
"This is a terrible attack, this type of violence is disgusting. Terrorism tries to divide the nation, we can't be divided by any power. The entire opposition is with security forces and the government," Gandhi said.
"Those who have done this should not feel that they can harm the country. It is a time of mourning and sadness," he added. Singh said the nation can never compromise with terrorism.
"Terrorism is a scourge which we can never compromise...," the former prime minister said.
On Thursday, an explosives-laden truck rammed into a CRPF convoy in Pulwama outside Srinagar, killing 40 soldiers in one of the biggest terror attacks in recent years.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
‘Pakistan Will Have To Pay Heavy Price’ Says PM Modi
-
Thursday 14 February , 2019
News18 Ground Report: Over 20 Jawans Killed as Suicide Bomber Strikes CRPF Convoy in Kashmir
-
Thursday 14 February , 2019
2019's Biggest Terror Attack In Kashmir: CRPF Fears Heavy Casualty
-
Thursday 14 February , 2019
Gully Boy Movie Review: An Extremely Entertaining Watch
-
Wednesday 13 February , 2019
‘We Want To See Narendra As PM Again’ says Mulayam Singh Yadav
‘Pakistan Will Have To Pay Heavy Price’ Says PM Modi
Thursday 14 February , 2019 News18 Ground Report: Over 20 Jawans Killed as Suicide Bomber Strikes CRPF Convoy in Kashmir
Thursday 14 February , 2019 2019's Biggest Terror Attack In Kashmir: CRPF Fears Heavy Casualty
Thursday 14 February , 2019 Gully Boy Movie Review: An Extremely Entertaining Watch
Wednesday 13 February , 2019 ‘We Want To See Narendra As PM Again’ says Mulayam Singh Yadav
Live TV
Recommended For You
- High in Ireland: Island Put on Sale, Can Be Yours for a Million Pounds
- PUBG Mobile Zombie Mode Update to Finally Arrive on February 19: Here Are The Details
- Alia Bhatt on Anushka Sharma: She is One of the Most Real and Normal People I’ve Met
- Amazon Pushes UPI For Pay on Android, Ahead of Implementation of RBI's KYC Guidelines for Mobile Wallets
- Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza is Rs 70000 Cheaper than Mahindra XUV300 Diesel
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results