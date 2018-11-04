All Options for Ram Temple Construction Must Be Kept Open, Says Sri Sri Ravi Shankar

Spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar on Sunday said all avenues for facilitating the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya must be kept open and saints should pray for the early resolution of the issue.Sri Sri, who was addressing the Akhil Bhartiya Sant Samiti, said: “We have three options — first, we should continue with the talks to resolve the issue; second, we should request the Supreme Court for the earliest decision in the matter; and last, we should ask the government for an ordinance. This is a matter, which is pending for 500 years and people have some hope. People of India want that a grand temple must be built at Ayodhya. We should make efforts and keep praying to fulfil the wish of people of India.”He added that seers have always come forward whenever there has been a crisis in the country and it is their duty to both maintain peace and awaken society.The spiritual leader’s comments come as clamour is growing for the construction of the temple in Ayodhya.The title suit on the disputed site was adjudicated by the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court in 2010 by a majority verdict. The verdict was later challenged in the SC where it is currently pending.The RSS has been demanding legal intervention for the construction at the disputed site. Some leaders have even suggested ordinance be promulgated to acquire the land for the construction of the temple.