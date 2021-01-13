All Parliaments Should Respect Sovereign Mandate of Others, Lok Sabha Speaker to European Parliament Chief

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla held discussions on Wednesday with European Parliament President David Sassoli, with both sharing views on challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic and climate change.

In a virtual discussion, Birla condoled the loss of lives in the European Union due to the pandemic and underscored the need for global action to overcome its challenges. He also said all Parliaments should respect the sovereign mandate of other Parliaments.

This comes at a crucial juncture when at 4pm UK time (10pm IST) a discussion will take place on the political situation in Jammu and Kashmir. On Tuesday, UK lawmakers had held a debate on ‘Persecution of Muslims, Christians and minority groups in India’.

In August 2019, the Indian Parliament had enacted the legislation to abrogate Article 370 and revoke the special status of Jammu and Kashmir.