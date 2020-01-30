All Parties Have Assured of Cooperation in Running Lok Sabha Smoothly: Speaker Om Birla
Om Birla said he was assured by the leaders of their cooperation in conducting the Lok Sabha proceedings without any adjournment and added that he would give adequate time to all parties to raise their issues.
Speaker Om Birla Speaker Om Birla conducts proceedings in the Lok Sabha during the Winter Session of Parliament, in New Delhi. (Image: LSTV/PTI)
New Delhi: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Thursday expressed confidence that the House will run smoothly during Parliament's Budget Session, which begins from Friday, following a meeting with floor leaders of all parties.
Birla said he was assured by the leaders of their cooperation in conducting the Lok Sabha proceedings without any adjournment and added that he would give adequate time to all parties to raise their issues.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and leaders of all parties attended the customary meeting which the speaker calls ahead of every session.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Wednesday 15 January , 2020 Mayawati: Modern India’s Dalit Icon | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Sunday 05 January , 2020 Mamata Banerjee: Turbulent Ally, Fiery Enemy | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bharti Singh Gets Inked for Husband Harsh Limbachiyaa's Birthday, See Pic of Her Tattoo
- Badminton Veteran Jwala Gutta Posts Cryptic Tweet After Saina Nehwal Joins BJP
- EXCLUSIVE: Amazon Adds UPI Payments For iPhone, But You Must Use The App For India
- Watch: Viral Video Shows How a Priest Was 'Forced' to Perform Saraswati Puja in Bengal
- Everything We Know So Far About the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip