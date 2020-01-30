All Parties Have Assured of Cooperation in Running Lok Sabha Smoothly: Speaker Om Birla

New Delhi: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Thursday expressed confidence that the House will run smoothly during Parliament's Budget Session, which begins from Friday, following a meeting with floor leaders of all parties.

Birla said he was assured by the leaders of their cooperation in conducting the Lok Sabha proceedings without any adjournment and added that he would give adequate time to all parties to raise their issues.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and leaders of all parties attended the customary meeting which the speaker calls ahead of every session.

