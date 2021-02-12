All Passenger Trains May Restart Operations from April 1, Says Rail Ministry

The Railway Ministry on Friday said that it may allow all passenger trains to resume operations from April 1 in view of the festive season, with Holi around the corner.

A report in Zee News quoted the Ministry as saying, "The Indian Railways has been increasing the number of train services in a graded manner. Currently, there are more than 65 per cent of trains operational across the country. More than 250 were added in January alone. More trains will be added gradually."

All factors need to be considered and inputs of all stakeholders must be factored in before taking a decision in this regard, the Ministry said. The decision will cover all types of trains including general, Shatabdi and Rajdhani. The report also stated that in view of the coronavirus situation, the Railways may allow all trains to run.

Meanwhile, the Indian Railway Tourism and Catering Corporation (IRCTC) initiated its iPay gateway that will help save time and make is easier for customers to book their tickets, DNA reported. The portal will also make it easier to cancel tickets.

The IRCTC has upgraded its user interface as part of the Centre's self-reliant India campaign. One of the largest e-commerce websites in Asia-Pacific, IRCTC is making changes to its website.