All Police Stations Across Bengal Put on High Alert As SC Pronounces Ayodhya Verdict

The police personnel have been directed to be very cautious as the day coincided with Milad-un-Nabi to observe the birthday of prophet Mohammad.

PTI

Updated:November 9, 2019, 12:14 PM IST
All Police Stations Across Bengal Put on High Alert As SC Pronounces Ayodhya Verdict
Image for representation.

Kolkata: West Bengal government has put all the police stations on high alert in view of the Supreme Courts verdict in Ayodhya case on Saturday, a senior official said.

The police personnel have been directed to be very cautious as the day coincided with Milad-un-Nabi to observe the birthday of prophet Mohammad, he said.

"Everyone in all the police stations of West Bengal has been put on alert mode. We have arranged for static and mobile police forces in all the sensitive areas of the state keeping in mind the Supreme Court verdict on Ayodhya case and the celebrations of Milad-un-Nabi," a senior official of the home department said on Saturday.

Police personnel have been posted outside mosques and other places where arrangements for celebration of the Milad-un-Nabi have been made.

"We do not want to take any chance and will stop any attempt to disrupt peace and harmony in West Bengal. Anybody attempting to create disturbance will be tackled as per the law," the IPS officer said.

West Bengal chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had on Thursday appealed for peace, saying "stay calm because unity and integrity are important aspects of our country."

State Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar has also appealed to the people to maintain communal harmony irrespective of the judgement of the Ramjanmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case.

"I appeal to the people to accept the judgement wholeheartedly. This is the requirement of the rule of law. It is everyone's responsibility to ensure that communal harmony is maintained irrespective of the judgement," Dhankhar had said on Friday.

