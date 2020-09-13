All Possile Steps Being Taken Against COVID-19: C'garh CM

Raipur: Amid a steady rise in COVID-19 cases in Chhattisgarh, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Sunday said all possible measures are being taken to curb the spread of the infection and treatment of patients in the state. In the tenth edition of his monthly radio address programme ‘Lokvaani’, he also spoke on the topic ‘Samaveshi vikas- aapki aas’ (Inclusive development, your hope) pointing that the inclusive development is the only solution to the socio-economic problem of the state and the nation, an official statement here said.

The CM said the state has significantly enhanced its testing capacity for COVID-19 in the last couple of months, it added. “In March this year, only All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Raipur had the facility for COVID-19 testing, and it was a big challenge to expand the testing facilities,” Baghel said.

At present, all six government medical colleges in the state and four private labs have RT-PCR testing facility. In all, the community and primary health centres and 28 district hospitals, arrangements have been done for rapid antigen testing, while TrueNAT tests are being conducted in 30 labs, he said.

Similarly, initially coronavirus treatment was available only at AIIMS Raipur, but the state government has now established 29 government hospitals, 29 dedicated Covid Hospitals, 186 Covid Care Centres across the state, he added. Besides, 19 private hospitals have also been accredited for the treatment of COVID-19, he said.

The government hospitals earlier had 148 ventilators for emergency cases, which has now increased to 331, he said asserting that “all possible measures are being taken for prevention of the viral infection and treatment of patients”. Till Saturday, the state had recorded 61,763 COVID-19 cases and of these, 33,246 were active cases as 27,978 people have recovered and 539 have died.

According to health department, Chhattisgarh stood at sixth position among states and union territories in the country in terms of active cases as on Saturday. Sharing his views on ‘inclusive development – your hope’, the CM said, “I firmly believe that economic and social problems of the country and the state can only be solved through inclusive development.” He also underlined the importance of participation of farmers, villagers, scheduled castes, scheduled tribes, backward classes and women in the economy.

“We can achieve inclusive development only when we consider the farmers as the axis of the economy. Chhattisgarh government has put farmers at the centre of the economy. In addition, the state government is making serious efforts to increase the participation of farmers, villagers, people of scheduled castes, scheduled tribes, backward classes, and women in the economy,” he added.

