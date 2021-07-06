All Pre-scheduled Meetings of PMO Between Tuesday and Thursday Cancelled, Say Sources

All the pre-scheduled meetings of Prime Minister’s Office between Tuesday and Thursday stand cancelled, sources told News18 amid buzz of cabinet rejig.

Earlier it was said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet top ministers as well as the BJP chief at his residence at 5pm on Tuesday. Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, BJP chief JP Nadda and party national general secretary BL Santhosh were expected too. However, this meeting has also been called off.

