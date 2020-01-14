Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

All Provisions of RTI Act to be Enforced in Newly Formed Union Territory of J&K: MoS Jitendra Singh

Jitendra Singh said applications filed under the RTI Act related to offices in Jammu and Kashmir under the Union Territory Administration will soon come under the jurisdiction of the Central Information Commission (CIC).

PTI

Updated:January 14, 2020, 11:41 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
All Provisions of RTI Act to be Enforced in Newly Formed Union Territory of J&K: MoS Jitendra Singh
File photo of Jitendra Singh.

New Delhi: All provisions of the Right to Information (RTI) Act will be enforced in newly created Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh said on Tuesday.

He said applications filed under the RTI Act related to offices in Jammu and Kashmir under the Union Territory Administration will soon come under the jurisdiction of the Central Information Commission (CIC).

"A notification in this regard will be issued soon and the same pattern will be followed as in other UTs," the minister said after a meeting with senior officials of the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Refuting reports in a section of the media on the ambiguity regarding the applicability of the RTI Act in J-K, Singh said all provisions of the RTI Act will be enforced in the newly carved out UT.

"At the lower level--public information officers (PIOs) and the First Appellate Authority-- the procedure for disposing of RTI applications will remain the same. The CIC comes into picture when the applicant makes second appeal which can henceforth be filed with the CIC," Singh was quoted as having said in a statement issued by the Personnel Ministry.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram