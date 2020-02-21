Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » India
1-min read

All Punjab Govt Signboards to Sport Punjabi Language Prominently in State

As per the new regulations, even state road milestones will now be prominently sporting the Punjabi language, written in Gurmukhi script.

PTI

Updated:February 21, 2020, 6:08 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
All Punjab Govt Signboards to Sport Punjabi Language Prominently in State
Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh. (Photo: Twitter)

Chandigarh The Punjab government on Friday made it mandatory for all its departments, boards and corporations besides the semi-government institutions to display their signboards in Punjabi language.

As per the new regulations, even state road milestones will now be prominently sporting the Punjabi language, written in Gurmukhi script.

The new regulations, however, will not apply to the national highways and various central government departments.

The announcement was made by Higher Education and Languages Minister Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa on the occasion of the International Mother Language Day.

The Punjab Languages Department issued orders as per the Punjab State Language Act, 1967 in this regard, said a government statement here.

The sign boards in all the government and semi-government institutions, boards, corporations and road milestones would be written in Punjabi on the top in Gurmukhi Script and if need arises to write in any other language, it will be written below in smaller font, said the statement.

Higher Education and Languages Department Secretary Rahul Bhandari has written a letter to the heads of all state departments, divisional commissioners, deputy commissioners, district sessions judges, Punjab Vidhan Sabha secretary, Punjab and Haryana High Court registrar, chairmen of boards and corporations and all semi- government organisations, to implement this decision in true spirit, the statement said.

The minister further said to implement this decision in private business, industrial and educational institutes, the Languages Department has written to the labour department to issue a separate notification in this regard, which is expected to be issued soon.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram