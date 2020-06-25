INDIA

English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
1-MIN READ

All Regular Train Services and Suburban Trains Cancelled till August 12, Says Railways

Image for representation

Image for representation

But all special trains -- 12 pairs running on the Rajdhani routes since May 12 and 100 pairs operating since June 1 -- will continue.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: June 25, 2020, 9:46 PM IST
All regular mail, express and passenger services as well as suburban trains have been cancelled till August 12, the Railway Board said on Thursday.

Sources said the decision was taken keeping in mind the increasing number of coronavirus cases in the country.

However, all special trains -- 12 pairs running on the Rajdhani routes since May 12 and 100 pairs operating since June 1 -- will continue, they said.

The limited special suburban services which began recently in Mumbai to ferry essential services personnel identified by the local authorities will also continue to run, officials said.

"All tickets booked for the regular time-tabled trains for journey date from 01.07.20 to 12.08.20 also stand cancelled. Full refund will be generated," the Railway Board order stated.

Earlier, the Railways had cancelled all trains till June 30.

