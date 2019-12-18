All Schools in Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad Shut for 2 Days Due to Cold Wave
Separate orders were issued by the administrations of the two adjoining districts on Wednesday evening.
Image for representation. (Photo: Reuters)
Noida/Ghaziabad: All schools in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad and Gautam Buddh Nagar districts will remain closed on Thursday and Friday due to cold weather conditions, officials said.
Separate orders to this effect were issued by the administrations of the two adjoining districts on Wednesday evening.
"All government and private schools across Noida and Greater Noida have been directed to remain shut over the next two days due to cold weather," Gautam Buddh Nagar District Magistrate (DM) B N Singh told PTI.
Ghaziabad DM Ajay Shankar Pandey said, "Classes from nursery to 12th will remain closed due to cold wave conditions."
Cold weather conditions persisted in the region on Wednesday, with the minimum temperature in Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad hovering around 10 degrees Celsius. According to the India Meteorological Department, dense fog is very likely in isolated pockets over West UP in the morning hours of Thursday.
