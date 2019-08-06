All Set to Embark on Kailash Mansarovar Yatra, Two Batches of Pilgrims Yet to Receive Visa from China

New Delhi: China has reportedly not granted visas to two batches of Kailash Mansarovar yatris who are all set to leave on Wednesday morning.

While one batch is scheduled to leave at 6am by bus, the other group is supposed to leave around 11am. The pilgrims have been told that there could be a delay.

Government sources said the visas were under process. One source said they were briefed by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) about the yatra and all preparations were done, but later it was communicated to them that they might not be leaving on Wednesday.

This was confirmed to News18 by one Manoj Kumar, who is a part of the batch that was set to begin the trip on Wednesday.

Another yatri who too was about to begin his journey on Wednesday that he has been told it is a procedural delay. He said the liaison officer has told the pilgrims they would fly a day later. He is from the 11.15am batch

Another person who was exploring the private operator route was told that China may not grant visa. However, no one has been given a reason for the delay or non-granting of visas for the pilgrimage to the Mansarovar lake that falls in China.

The first batch of yatris was flagged off in June by Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale.

