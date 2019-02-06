English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
All Seven Accused in Kawal Jat Youths' Murder Case that ‘Led’ to Muzaffarnagar Riots Held Guilty
Two Jat youths, Sachin Singh and Gaurav Singh, were murdered allegedly after a brawl that started after their two-wheeler collided with the bike of a local belonging to the minority community.
File photo of men injured in the 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots. (Getty Images)
Lucknow: The Muzaffarnagar district court on Wednesday convicted all the seven accused in the murder of two Jat youths in Kawal which had allegedly led to the Muzaffarnagar riots six years ago.
The court said the quantum of punishment will be pronounced on Friday.
The two youths, Sachin Singh and Gaurav Singh, were murdered allegedly after a brawl that started after their two-wheeler collided with the bike of locals.
Of the seven accused, five were in prison since the last five years, while two were out on bail.
The incident had allegedly taken place in August 2013 after the Sachin and Gaurav’s two-wheeler collided with one Shahnawaz’s bike. Another local was also present at the spot.
The brawl led to the duo’s murder. Later on, Shahnawaz was also killed.
Gaurav’s father, Ravindra Singh, had lodged a complaint with the Jansath police station and had named Mujassim, Naseem, Furqan, Jahangir, Nadeem, Shahnawaz, Afzal and Iqbal in his complaint.
Shahnawaz’s father, Salim, had also filed against the deceased youths and their five family members.
A Special Investigation Team (SIT) had filed a final report in the case related to Shahnawaz’s, while a chargesheet on Sachin and Gaurav’s murder was filed by investigating officer Sampoornand Tiwari.
The case is being heard by additional district judge Himanshu Bhatnagar.
Post the incident in Kawal, communal harmony in the region was disturbed and allegedly led to a major conflagration between the two communities in Muzaffarnagar and Shamli that had claimed more than 65 lives and displaced over 50,000 people.
