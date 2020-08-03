All Shops in Mumbai to Remain Open from August 5, Says BMC

In a major relaxation in the lockdown norms, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Monday said all shops in the city are allowed to remainopen all days from August 5 irrespective of the odd-even rule.

In a circular issued under the Mission Begin Again,the civic body also allowed the counter sale of liquor in Mumbai with proper social distancing norms. "It is further directed that all shops shall remain open on all days on all sides of roads irrespective of odd andeven (rule)," the circular said.

Besides, all essential shops which were allowed toremain open earlier shall continue to do so whereas all non-essential markets, market areas and shops will remain openfrom 9 am to 7 pm, the BMC said.

Malls and market places will be allowed to work from 9am to 7 pm from Wednesday. However, theatres, food courts/restaurants will continue to remain shut. "Kitchen of restaurants and food courts will be allowed to operate in malls wherein only home delivery throughaggregators will be allowed," the BMC said.

Apart from allowing sale of liquor at shop counters,the BMC said home delivery of booze is allowed with strict compliance with norms. The corporation warned filing of criminal cases against owners of shops and persons found violating its directives.

Referring to the national directive for COVID-19management, the BMC said consumption of liquor, paan and tobacco in public places is prohibited. It added e-commerce activities for essential as well as non-essential items and material will be permitted. All the industrial units presently open will continue to operate, it added.