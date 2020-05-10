INDIA

1-MIN READ

All Shops to be Shut from Monday in 69 Pune Containment Zones

Representative Image (REUTERS/Prashant Waydande)

Pune is among the worst hit urban areas in the country with the district having 2,732 cases as on Saturday.

  • PTI Pune
  • Last Updated: May 10, 2020, 8:25 PM IST
All shops, including ones dealing in essential items, have been told to down shutters from Monday in 69 containment zones in Pune municipal corporation limits as people were not observing social distancing and other lockdown norms in place for the novel coronavirus outbreak, said civic chief Shekhar Gaikwad.

He said the decision to shut all shops was taken after a review meeting.

Pune is among the worst hit urban areas in the country with the district having 2,732 cases as on Saturday.

Of these, 2,380 are in Pune Municipal Corporation limits.

