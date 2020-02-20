Take the pledge to vote

All State Human Rights Commissions Asked to Join Common NHRC Portal

NHRC Chairman HL Dattu said in order to expand its outreach, the Commission had integrated its online complaint filing system with common service portal of the Centre.

PTI

February 20, 2020
New Delhi: NHRC Chairman HL Dattu on Thursday asked all State Human Rights Commissions to join its common portal to avoid duplication of complaint registration.

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) held a meeting with all State Human Rights Commissions here.

Dattu said in order to expand its outreach, the Commission had integrated its online complaint filing system with common service portal of the Centre and has also been encouraging the State Human Rights Commissions (SHRC) to join the HRCNET portal.

"Most of the state commissions have joined this portal. I take this opportunity to urge state commissions which are yet to join the portal to do the same at the earliest to avoid duplication of complaint registration on the same issue," he said.

According to another NHRC official, 22 states have so far joined the portal.

