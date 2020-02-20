All State Human Rights Commissions Asked to Join Common NHRC Portal
NHRC Chairman HL Dattu said in order to expand its outreach, the Commission had integrated its online complaint filing system with common service portal of the Centre.
Logo of NHRC.
New Delhi: NHRC Chairman HL Dattu on Thursday asked all State Human Rights Commissions to join its common portal to avoid duplication of complaint registration.
The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) held a meeting with all State Human Rights Commissions here.
Dattu said in order to expand its outreach, the Commission had integrated its online complaint filing system with common service portal of the Centre and has also been encouraging the State Human Rights Commissions (SHRC) to join the HRCNET portal.
"Most of the state commissions have joined this portal. I take this opportunity to urge state commissions which are yet to join the portal to do the same at the earliest to avoid duplication of complaint registration on the same issue," he said.
According to another NHRC official, 22 states have so far joined the portal.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Wednesday 15 January , 2020 Mayawati: Modern India’s Dalit Icon | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Sunday 05 January , 2020 Mamata Banerjee: Turbulent Ally, Fiery Enemy | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Xiaomi Enters Your Bathroom With Mi Electric Toothbrush T300; Yes, You Read That Right
- 77-Year-Old Man Fighting off Robber on Street is the Most Badass Thing You'll Watch Today
- Kiara Advani, Bhumi Pednekar's Pics from Dabboo Ratnani's Calendar Go Viral, Fans Pray for Ajith Kumar's Recovery
- WhatsApp Better Watch Out After Signal Gets a Push From WhatsApp Cofounder Brian Acton
- Google May Move Data of UK Users Out of EU As Post Brexit Data Privacy Rules Remain Unclear