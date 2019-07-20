All Stray Cows in Madhya Pradesh to Be Shifted to Gaushalas in Next 2 Years, Says State Minister

Bhopal: All stray cows in Madhya Pradesh would be shifted to "gaushalas" or cowsheds in the next 16 to 18 months, the Legislative Assembly was told on Saturday.

Replying to the demand for grant of funds for his department, Animal Husbandry Minister Lakhan Singh Yadav of Congress told the House that "all stray cows would be shifted to 'gaushalas' in the next 16-18 months". He said 1,000 "gaushalas" would be set up in the state to accommodate the stray cows.

The minister also said that grants for 625 'gaushalas' being run by NGOs has been increased from Rs 3.32 per cow per day to Rs 20 per cow per day.

Yadav said dairy science and food technology colleges are being set up in Jabalpur and Gwalior for conducting research.

The minister said the Kamal Nath government was also making efforts to increase milk production.

The sitting of Legislative Assembly is being held on Saturday and Sunday because of holidays announced on July 15 and 16 -- Monday and Tuesday.

The move is seen as the latest outreach by the Congress to the majority community in the state.

In its maiden budget tabled recently, the state government proposed to allocate Rs 132 crore for the welfare of bovines.

In its manifesto for the assembly elections held last year, the Congress, which was then in opposition, had promised commercial production of 'gaumutra' (cow urine) and 'kanda' (cowdung cakes) and setting up of cowsheds in every village panchayat and making arrangements for the upkeep of injured cows.