'All Thanks to Mama Shivraj': 4 Tribals Get Their First Flight on CM Chouhan's Official Chopper

A day after Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan suspended three officers in Tikamgarh district during a live public meeting over corruption charges, he offered a ride in his official helicopter four people from tribal-dominated Alirajpur district on Wednesday.

Both the districts: Tikamgarh and Alirajpur are going to by-polls soon. The Chief Minister shared the video on Twitter. “I always want smiles on faces of my poor brothers-sisters. I had taken four tribalmen for sightseeing in helicopter during my Alirajpur visit,” Chief Minister said.

मेरे गरीब भाई-बहनों के चेहरों पर किसी भी प्रकार से मुस्कान आ जाये, यही मेरे लिए खुशी की बात है, इसी से मुझे आनंद मिलता है।आज जनदर्शन के दौरान मैं अलीराजपुर के जनजातीय भाई दरियाव सिंह, मंगल सिंह, रिच्छु सिंह बघेल और जोध सिंह को साथ हेलीकॉप्टर में घुमाने लेकर गया। pic.twitter.com/9yESrB8G3i — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) September 15, 2021

“We never sat inside a chopper and got the opportunity today. So our dream has been fulfilled,” an elderly tribal flier said in the video. “Mama Shivraj has offered the chance to sit in the chopper," another elderly man said.

Dariyav Singh, Mangal Singh, Richhu Singh Baghel and Joth Singh were the ones who travelled in the chopper, MP publicity department later.

Later speaking at the public meetings, Chouhan showered sops on the people including help to Self Help Groups (SHGs), tourism and job promotion, infrastructure projects, CM-Rise schools, coaching to tribal kids for professional courses and a park worth Rs two crore in the memory of freedom fighter Chandrashekhar Azad.

On Tuesday, CM Shivraj acting upon the complaints of corruption in Tikamgarh district and had suspended a Chief Municipal Officer, a sub engineer and a tehsildar during a live public meeting as part of Jan Darshan Yatra.

