All-Women Cab Service with Drivers Trained in Self-defence Flags Off at Delhi Airport T3

The fares of these cabs are similar to any other cab service working on a distance-travelled model, with an additional charge of 25% per unit for night hours (10pm to 5am).

Trending Desk

Updated:January 21, 2020, 3:37 PM IST
Image for representation.

The IGIA, in a partnership with a privately-owned company Sakha, has launched an all-women cab service at Terminal-3. The fleet includes nearly 20 cabs, and can be availed by women passengers, who are travelling alone.

The women-driven cab service was launched on January 10. Each of the women cab drives has received self-defence training. The official Twitter handle of Sakha consulting also took to Twitter to announce the initiative. It read, “Ladies! Your for women by women cab service are now at Delhi Airport. Check out our exclusive booth at Arrival Forecourt T3, opp Gate no: 6- Pillar no: 16.”

These cabs will be stationed outside pillar number 16 of the arrival arena of T3. Commuters can book these cabs from the counter stationed outside the terminal or via online mode. To book a cab physically, one can visit the Sakha counter at T3. To pre-book a cab through its website, go to www.sakhaconsultingwings.com or IGIA’s website, www.newdelhiairport.in. One can also book a cab by dialing the numbers 9999193004 or 9278708888.

The fares of these cabs are similar to any other cab service working on a distance-travelled model, with an additional charge of 25% per unit for night hours (10pm to 5am).

