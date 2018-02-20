GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

All-women Crew Will Operate Gandhi Nagar Railway Station in Jaipur

The station is fully operated by 28 women employees, including ticket checkers, RPF, operations staff and reservation and booking supervisors, North Western Railway spokesperson Tarun Jain said.

PTI

Updated:February 20, 2018, 10:00 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
All-women Crew Will Operate Gandhi Nagar Railway Station in Jaipur
(Image: @NWRailways)
Jaipur: In a step towards women empowerment, the Indian Railways has handed over the Gandhi Nagar railway station to an all women crew, a railway official said.

The station is fully operated by 28 women employees, including ticket checkers, RPF, operations staff and reservation and booking supervisors, North Western Railway spokesperson Tarun Jain said.




"The Gandhi Nagar railway station in the Pink city links major train routes including Jaipur-Delhi. Around 50 trains pass through the station, of which 25 make a halt for 7000 passengers at this station every day," Jain said.

DWaqyZ1U0AAExae

Employees working at this station are well trained, CCTV cameras and sanitary napkin vending machines were installed before handing it over to the staff, he added.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Puja Menon
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You