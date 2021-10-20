All You Need to Know About Cancellation Charges on Tickets, Refund Policy of Indian Railways

The charges for the cancellation of a train ticket are deducted based on class and the time before you cancel the confirmed tickets. The cancellation policy of the Indian Railways ticket is operated by the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC). The cancellation charges differ as per the coach and the class of travel and they vary for AC, Sleeper, and Second class etc. The cancellation charges may also vary if the tickets are cancelled before and after the chart is prepared.

According to railways, if a rail passenger cancels a confirmed ticket 48 hours before the departure of the train, an amount of Rs 240 is deducted for AC First Class, Rs 200 for AC Two-Tier, Rs 180 for AC Three-Tier, Rs 120 for Sleeper Class and cancellation charges of Rs 60 will be deducted on the cancellation of second seating ticket.

If someone cancels the ticket between 48 to 12 hours before the departure of the train, then 25% of the ticket amount will be deducted.

If a ticket is cancelled within 12 to 4 hours of the departure of the train, half the money and GST will have to be deducted. If you do not fill the TDR online and cancel the confirmed ticket within 4 hours of the departure of the train, the entire money will be deducted.

However, the railways have made the process of booking and cancellation of train tickets very convenient. Now you can easily book or cancel the tickets while sitting at home. Several people find it easy to book tickets, but get confused about the charges deducted at the time of cancellation of the confirmed tickets.

Easy steps to cancel the train tickets:

If you have booked a ticket online, visit the IRCTC’s e-ticketing website https://www.irctc.co.in/nget/ train-search

Enter the login credentials using username and password.

Click on My Transactions and press Ticket History.

To cancel the booked ticket, click on the Cancellation option.

Click on the option of Cancel Confirm Ticket

Your remaining amount will be refunded to your account in the next few days.

