All you need to know about Statue of Unity: World's Tallest Statue

The world’s tallest statue—Sardar Patel’s statue or the Statue of Unity will be inaugurated on 31st October. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who had laid the foundation stone for the project on 31 October 2013, will inaugurate the world’s tallest statue. The statue of unity is an iconic 182 meter tall tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.