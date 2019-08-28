Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

All You Need to Know About The World Water Week That Aims to Fix Global Water Crisis

To address the water challenges across the globe, World Water Week has developed into the world’s most influential, innovative and dynamic movement focused on transforming global water challenges.

Updated:August 28, 2019, 4:00 PM IST
All You Need to Know About The World Water Week That Aims to Fix Global Water Crisis
To address the water challenges across the globe, World Water Week has developed into the world’s most influential, innovative and dynamic movement focused on transforming global water challenges.
Loading...

195 countries. Over 7.5 billion people. One universal need. And that is Water.

In times of shortages, most people can adjust and adapt to the situation, but the same cannot be said about water scarcity. There are no alternatives to clean drinking water and one can only adapt to a certain extent.

To address the water challenges across the globe, World Water Week has developed into the world’s most influential, innovative and dynamic movement focused on transforming global water challenges.

First organised in 1991 by Stockholm International Water Institute, World Water Week has been held annually in Stockholm, Sweden to present issues about the global water crisis. Each year, the World Water Week raises a particular theme to enable a deeper examination of a specific water-related topic.

The theme for 2019 connects deeply with India's ongoing water crisis – Water for society – Including all. The seminars for this theme and sessions focusing on other aspects of this theme will be conducted by the Scientific Programme Committee.

World Water Week will feature an elite panel of speakers from across the globe such as:

● Guy Hutton, Senior Advisor, UNICEF

● Viktoria Granström, Water Initiative Leader, IKEA

● Louise Ulveland, Water Aid

Click here for the complete list of speakers at World Water Week.

Harpic – News18 Mission Paani has partnered with World Water Week to further their goal of bringing awareness regarding water scarcity in India along with their initiatives.

You, too, can partner with Harpic – News18 Mission Paani and celebrate the World Water Week by taking the Jal Pratigya. Click here to learn more about the initiative and become a proud Jal Rakshak.

