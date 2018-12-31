All You Need to Know About Traffic, Parking Restrictions in These Metro Cities on New Year’s Eve

Police officials have made elaborate security arrangements and stepped up vigil across cities as thousands of party revellers gear up to usher in the New Year on Monday night. A special attention has been paid to ensure women’s safety and fire tenders have also been deployed near key areas. Here's a look at what routes to avoid and what advisories to follow in these metro cities:From deploying officials in plain clothes to keeping fire tenders on close vigil, Delhi Police is going all out to ensure peaceful festivities in the Capital on New Year’s Eve. Around 15,000 police personnel will be deployed to maintain the law and order situation and to ensure that women safety is not compromised, women police personnel will also be deployed in plain clothes.“Maximum police personal will be deployed at crowded places like malls, markets and metro stations. Senior officers will closely monitor the situation at district-level and fire tenders will be on patrolling duty around popular party hubs to ensure that there is no delay in helping people in case of any incident,” said Madhur Verma, Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi).A special picket team of traffic police, PCR and women personnel will also be deployed at various locations to ensure that no untoward incident happens, he said.Elaborate arrangements have been made for the safety of women in Gurugram with deployment of 2,000 policemen at 112 spots, including inner city malls, crowded markets and border areas. “Pubs and bars have been directed to only allow visitors carrying valid ID proof. There will be zero-tolerance policy towards anti-social elements,” said Gurgaon Police PRO Subhash Bokan.Senior police officers, traffic police and crime branch officials will keep tight vigil at city malls including Sahara Mall, Vipul Agora building, Cyber Hub, Sector 29, Huda Ground, Galleria Market. Ambience Mal Additional police force will be deployed on MG Road, Chakkapur Road and Westin Hotel point. Every vehicle coming from the bordering areas will be checked properly, Bokan said.Teams of Durga Shakti Rapid Action Force, constituted to check crime against women, will also be deployed across the city.In Pune, 6,000 police officials will keep a check on drunken driving using 240 breathlysers at 26 spots across the city. The police have received 100 newbreathalysers from the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) in addition to the 140 existing breathalysers, said K Venkatesham, commissioner of Pune police.Venkatesham also asked the partygoers not to cause trouble to others during festivities. He also warned the citizens against the use of loudspeakers.In Bengaluru, too, security has been tightened and about 10,000 police personnel, including women constables, will be deployed to maintain law and order and prevent untoward incidents.Briefing the media, Bengaluru Police Commissioner T. Suneel Kumar said about 80 platoons of reserve police force and 250 police women would be stationed in the central business district (CBD) from Monday evening to Tuesday morning for patrolling."Vehicles will not be allowed to ply from Monday 9 pm to Tuesday 6 am on Brigade Road, a stretch of MG Road, Church Street, Lavelle Road, Richmond Road and Museum Road, with no parking one kilometre around the CBD area as revellers will assemble to celebrate the event," Kumar said.Mumbai, on the other hand, seems to have taken a more liberal approach by allowing hotels, bars and pubs to remain open till 5 am on January 1 with prior permission from local police stations.Deputy Commissioner of Police Manjunath Singe told news agency PTI that an order issued by the Maharashtra government's Excise department has allowed restaurants, bars, hotels and pubs in Mumbai to remain open till 1.30 am on January 1.The Mumbai police's order comes days after Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray wrote to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis asking him to let legal establishments remain open 24X7 in metro cities.Between 10pm and 2 am on December 31, the internal market areas of certain sectors and various other stretches in Chandigarh will remain “vehicle-free zones”.A statement issued by the traffic police stated that “in the interest of safety and security of the general public as well as peaceful celebration of New Year-2019”, the road stretches of inner market road of Sector 7, inner market roads of sectors 8, 9, 10, 11, 17, 22, road in front of Leisure Valley, Sector 10, from Aroma Light Point to Small Chowk near dispensary, stretch around Elante Mall, Industrial Area Phase 1 will be vehicle-free zones from 10 pm to 2 am.”“General public is requested to make own parking arrangements for their vehicles in the vicinity of above-said road stretches. Residents whose houses are accessed using the above-said road stretches, are requested to carry a valid identity card and residence proof for their facilitation,” the statement said.The police will also be conducting a special drive against drunken driving in the city and “those drinking liquor at public places, creating noise pollution through exhaust of vehicles and indulging in hooliganism shall be dealt with strictly”.In Kochi, the police have launched precautionary measures to avert traffic congestion. Strict vehicle inspections will be held across the city since morning. Those found drink-driving may face strict action, including having their licence cancelled, said officers.Around 2,500 policemen have been deployed for motorcycle patrolling, mobile patrolling, picket duty and mufti duties under the CIs and ACPs concerned at stations within Kochi City Police’s jurisdiction. Police personnel will be present in mufti at parks, beaches, shopping malls, theatres, railway stations, bus stands and food courts for crowd safety.