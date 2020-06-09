All You Need to Know About Uttarakhand's New Summer Capital Gairsain

The Gairsain area in Chamoli district has been declared as the new summer capital of Uttarakhand. This comes after Chief Secretary Utpal Kumar Singh issued a notice regarding the same on Monday, June 8.

However, the decision is not new as the chief minister of Uttarakhand Trivendra Singh Rawat had declared the crowning of Gairsain as the new summer capital of the state during the budget session at the state assembly on March 4.

Now that Gairsain has been made the summer capital of the state of Uttarakhand, here are a few things that you should know about it:

◕ The idea of making Gairsain the capital is not new as it was first floated in 2000, the year in which Uttarakhand was declared as a separate state.

◕ The main reason for state activists wanting the city as the capital was because of its geographical importance. The tehsil lies between both the dominant regions of the state, namely Kumaon and Garhwal.

◕ Gairsain is a tehsil in Chamoli that is about 280 kms away from Dehradun, the state capital.

◕ The name Gairsain comes from two Garhwali words: Gair and Sain. Gair means at some depth, while Sain means rolling plains.

◕ The summer capital is at an altitude of 1,750 metres above sea level and lies at the eastern edge of Dudhatoli mountain range.

◕ It is also the source of the state’s Ramganga River.

◕ In ancient literature, Gairsain was celebrated as the Kedar Kshetra.

◕ The town has been historically ruled by Nagas, Khasas, Kiratas, Kunindas, and Tunganas.