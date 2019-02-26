English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
All You Need To Know About Yusuf Azhar
Yusuf Azar had been at the heart of IC 814 hijack planning nearly two decades ago that freed Masood, chief of the terror outfit. Yusuf had contacted Abdul Latif nearly two decades ago and begun plotting ways to free Masood, who was incarcerated in Jammu. After a failed attempt at jailbreak, they hijacked an aircraft from Nepal to Kandahar in Afghanistan in December 1999. Watch the video to know more about Yusuf Azhar.
| Edited by: Sneha Mitra
