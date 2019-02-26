LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
All You Need To Know About Yusuf Azhar

Yusuf Azar had been at the heart of IC 814 hijack planning nearly two decades ago that freed Masood, chief of the terror outfit. Yusuf had contacted Abdul Latif nearly two decades ago and begun plotting ways to free Masood, who was incarcerated in Jammu. After a failed attempt at jailbreak, they hijacked an aircraft from Nepal to Kandahar in Afghanistan in December 1999. Watch the video to know more about Yusuf Azhar.

News18.com

Updated:February 26, 2019, 2:48 PM IST
All You Need To Know About Yusuf Azhar
| Edited by: Sneha Mitra
