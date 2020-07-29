All Your Questions Answered on Unlock 3.0: What Will Reopen, What Remains Closed

The nationwide Unlock 3 guidelines were issued by the government on Wednesday, opening up more activities outside the containment zones, but schools, colleges, metro rail service, cinema halls along with bars will continue to remain shut till August 31 and political and religious gatherings will also remain prohibited.

The guidelines will come into force from August 1 and strict enforcement of lockdown in containment zones will continue till August 31.

For the first time since the coronavirus lockdown came into force on March 25, the government has allowed opening of yoga institutes and gymnasiums from August 5 for which separate Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) will be issued by the Health Ministry.

Here is everything that you need to know about the new guidelines:

Has the lockdown been extended?

Yes, till August 31, only for containment zones.

Are the colour codes dividing zones back?

No, the country is broadly divided into containment and non-containment zones.

What changed in the new guidelines?

The night curfew has been removed. International air travel of passengers has been permitted in a limited manner under the Vande Bharat mission.

Will gyms finally open?

Yoga institutes, gymnasiums will open from August 5. A standard operating procedure will be issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).

What about Independence Day functions?

Independence Day functions will be allowed with social distancing.

Will schools and colleges open?

Schools, colleges and coaching institutions will remain closed till August 31.

Will I continue to go to work?

Yes, private offices will continue operating outside containment zones.

Will shops selling non-essentials remain open?

Yes, rules and guidelines and commercial stores remain the same.

Can I continue visiting a temple or religious place?

Yes

Can I go out for a walk or cycle in my neighbourhood?

Yes.

Can kids go out in the park?

The Centre has advised children below 10 years of age and persons above 65 years with co-morbidities to stay indoors.

Can my house-help and driver continue to come for work?

Yes, that is for the RWA to decide.

Any changes in sale of alcohol?

No.

Can I travel to another state?

Yes, air and railway services will continue to operate.

Can I visit a salon?

Yes, salons will remain open with proper social distancing rules.

Will cinema halls be allowed to open?

No.

Will metro services resume?

No, not until August 31.