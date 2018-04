Allahabad Degree College Recruitment 2018: 117 Assistant Professor Posts, Apply Before 20th April 2018

Allahabad Degree College Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 117 vacancies for the post of Assistant Professors & 1 vacancy for the post of College Librarian has begun on the official website of the Allahabad Degree College, Allahabad - adc-au.in/. The selected candidates will be placed in Pay Band 03. Interested and eligible candidates must apply to the relevant post online on or before 20th April 2018 and send their printed application forms along with other documents via Speed/Registered post so as it reaches the office on or before 30th April 2018.Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://adc-au.in/ Step 2 – Click on ‘Online Application Form’Step 3 – Click on Registration and Register yourselfStep 4 – Login to your profile and fill in the application form, pay the application fee and complete the application processStep 5 – Download the Application form and take a printout for further referenceStep 6 – Send the duly signed application form with self attested documents to the below mentioned address:‘The Principal, Allahabad Degree College, 15, Kydganj, Allahabad, 211003 (U.P.), India’Last Date to Submit Online Applications - 20th April 2018Last Date to Submit Printed Application to the Principal via Post - 30th April 2018Assistant Professor - 117:Ancient History - 6Commerce - 12Computer Science - 7Defense and Strategic Studies - 4Economics - 4Education - 3English - 7Geography - 6Hindi - 7Law - 20Mathematics - 4Medieval History - 4Music Vocal - 2Music Tabla - 2Music Sitar - 1Painting - 2Philosophy - 1Physical Education - 2Physics - 7Political Science - 5Psychology - 4Sanskrit - 3Statistics - 3Urdu - 1College Librarian - 1The applicants must possess the essential requirements for the post and other conditions stipulated in the UGC Regulations on Minimum Qualifications for Appointment of Teachers and Other Academic Staff in Universities and Colleges and measures for the Maintenance of Standards in Higher Education 2010 and UGC Regulation 2016 (4th Amendment).Applicants must go through the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility at the url mentioned below:Unreserved and OBC Candidate Category - Rs.1000SC/ ST Candidate Category - Rs.500PWD category candidates - NILAssistant Professors - Rs.15,600 to Rs.39,100 plus grade pay of Rs.6000College Librarian - Rs.15,600 to Rs.39,100 plus grade pay of Rs.6000Candidates will be selected on the basis of Interview.