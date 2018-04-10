GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Allahabad Degree College Recruitment 2018: 117 Assistant Professor Posts, Apply Before 20th April 2018

Interested and eligible candidates must apply to the relevant post online on or before 20th April 2018 and send their printed application forms along with other documents via Speed/Registered post so as it reaches the office on or before 30th April 2018.

Contributor Content

Updated:April 10, 2018, 12:02 PM IST
Screen grab of the official website of Allahabad Degree College.
Allahabad Degree College Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 117 vacancies for the post of Assistant Professors & 1 vacancy for the post of College Librarian has begun on the official website of the Allahabad Degree College, Allahabad - adc-au.in/. The selected candidates will be placed in Pay Band 03. Interested and eligible candidates must apply to the relevant post online on or before 20th April 2018 and send their printed application forms along with other documents via Speed/Registered post so as it reaches the office on or before 30th April 2018.

How to apply for Allahabad Degree College Recruitment 2018 for College Librarian and Assistant Professors?

Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://adc-au.in/
Step 2 – Click on ‘Online Application Form’
Step 3 – Click on Registration and Register yourself
Step 4 – Login to your profile and fill in the application form, pay the application fee and complete the application process
Step 5 – Download the Application form and take a printout for further reference
Step 6 – Send the duly signed application form with self attested documents to the below mentioned address:
‘The Principal, Allahabad Degree College, 15, Kydganj, Allahabad, 211003 (U.P.), India’


Important Dates:
Last Date to Submit Online Applications - 20th April 2018
Last Date to Submit Printed Application to the Principal via Post - 30th April 2018

Allahabad Degree College Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:

Assistant Professor - 117:
Ancient History - 6
Commerce - 12
Computer Science - 7
Defense and Strategic Studies - 4
Economics - 4
Education - 3
English - 7
Geography - 6
Hindi - 7
Law - 20
Mathematics - 4
Medieval History - 4
Music Vocal - 2
Music Tabla - 2
Music Sitar - 1
Painting - 2
Philosophy - 1
Physical Education - 2
Physics - 7
Political Science - 5
Psychology - 4
Sanskrit - 3
Statistics - 3
Urdu - 1
College Librarian - 1

Eligibility Criteria:

The applicants must possess the essential requirements for the post and other conditions stipulated in the UGC Regulations on Minimum Qualifications for Appointment of Teachers and Other Academic Staff in Universities and Colleges and measures for the Maintenance of Standards in Higher Education 2010 and UGC Regulation 2016 (4th Amendment).
Applicants must go through the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility at the url mentioned below:
http://adc-au.in/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/GENERAL_INSTRUCTIONS.pdf
Application Fee:

Unreserved and OBC Candidate Category - Rs.1000
SC/ ST Candidate Category - Rs.500
PWD category candidates - NIL

Pay Scale:

Assistant Professors - Rs.15,600 to Rs.39,100 plus grade pay of Rs.6000
College Librarian - Rs.15,600 to Rs.39,100 plus grade pay of Rs.6000

Selection Process:

Candidates will be selected on the basis of Interview.

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
