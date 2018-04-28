Allahabad Farmer’s Son Secures 8th Rank in UPSC, 4 Others from UP Get Top Ranks

It was not less than any dream for Dhananjay Singh, a farmer from Allahabad, when his son Anubhav Singh bagged eighth rank in the of Civil Services Examination-2017 on Friday evening.A B-Tech degree holder from IIT Roorkee, 23-year-old Anubhav completed his schooling from a government primary school in Daser village, almost 55 km from Allahabad.Anubhav, who had already cleared the exam in his first attempt last year, was undergoing training as Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer.The all India eighth-rank holder gives credit of his success to his mother Sushma Singh, who is a clerk in a private school along with his father Dhanajay Singh who is a farmer.Speaking to media after the results were out, Anubhav said, “I studied in a government primary school and then at BBS Inter College. It was only in Roorkee that I worked upon my English and personality. There is only one mantra for success, and that is hard work. Internet also helped me in many ways in my preparation for the GS paper,” he said.Along with Anubhav, another engineer Vishal Mishra who belongs to Kanpur, made it to top 50 and secured the 49th rank all over India.Apart from Vishal, two more techies from Uttar Pradesh, Sanjeev Kumar a civil engineer from Lucknow and Ankita Mishra a computer science graduate also from Lucknow secured 89th and 105th ranks respectively.Speaking after the results, an elated Ankita said that the credit for her success goes to her father, who has been the real inspiration behind her success. “I feel daily revision and paying more attention to optional subject helps to score better,” she said.The 84th rank holder Manish Kumar, who hails from Kushinagar, had cleared the exam last year also and is currently an IPS trainee. Speaking to media, Manish said, “Being an IAS has been always my first preference so I will be opting for it now.”