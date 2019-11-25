Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Allahabad HC Asks UP Govt to File Affidavit on Bungalow Vacated by Mayawati Given to Shivpal Yadav

The opposition alleged favouritism to the MLA, who is the estranged uncle of opposition Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav. He later founded his own party, breaking away from the SP.

PTI

Updated:November 25, 2019, 9:41 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Allahabad HC Asks UP Govt to File Affidavit on Bungalow Vacated by Mayawati Given to Shivpal Yadav
File image of Shivpal Yadav. (Photo Credit: PTI)

Lucknow: The Allahabad High Court on Monday asked the Uttar Pradesh government to clarify its decision on allotting type-6 bungalows to Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party-Lohia leader Shivpal Singh Yadav and three other law makers.

Shivpal Singh Yadav was allotted the bungalow vacated by Bahaujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati last year, after he had floated the Samajwadi Secular Morcha.

The opposition alleged favouritism to the MLA, who is the estranged uncle of opposition Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav. He later founded his own party, breaking away from the SP.

The three others mentioned in the PIL filed against the allotment of the government bungalows are Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's MLA-son Pankaj Singh, MLA Neeraj Bora and MLC Ashish Patel.

A PIL filed before the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court had challenged the allotment of these high-category bungalows, claiming that the rules don't allow it.

But the state government defended the allotment, saying it was done within the rules.

A bench of Justice P K Jaiswal and Justice Alok Mathur then directed the government to file a counter affidavit within two weeks, warning it to stick to the deadline.

Responding to criticism at the time of allotment, Shivpal Singh Yadav had said he is a five-time legislator and entitled to the bungalow for which he had applied.

Ashish Patel, who is an office bearer of BJP ally Apna Dal (Sonelal), was allotted the bungalow occupied by former UP chief minister Narayan Dutt Tiwari.

Pankaj Singh and Neeraj Bora are from the BJP.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram