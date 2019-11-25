Allahabad HC Asks UP Govt to File Affidavit on Bungalow Vacated by Mayawati Given to Shivpal Yadav

Lucknow: The Allahabad High Court on Monday asked the Uttar Pradesh government to clarify its decision on allotting type-6 bungalows to Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party-Lohia leader Shivpal Singh Yadav and three other law makers.

Shivpal Singh Yadav was allotted the bungalow vacated by Bahaujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati last year, after he had floated the Samajwadi Secular Morcha.

The opposition alleged favouritism to the MLA, who is the estranged uncle of opposition Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav. He later founded his own party, breaking away from the SP.

The three others mentioned in the PIL filed against the allotment of the government bungalows are Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's MLA-son Pankaj Singh, MLA Neeraj Bora and MLC Ashish Patel.

A PIL filed before the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court had challenged the allotment of these high-category bungalows, claiming that the rules don't allow it.

But the state government defended the allotment, saying it was done within the rules.

A bench of Justice P K Jaiswal and Justice Alok Mathur then directed the government to file a counter affidavit within two weeks, warning it to stick to the deadline.

Responding to criticism at the time of allotment, Shivpal Singh Yadav had said he is a five-time legislator and entitled to the bungalow for which he had applied.

Ashish Patel, who is an office bearer of BJP ally Apna Dal (Sonelal), was allotted the bungalow occupied by former UP chief minister Narayan Dutt Tiwari.

Pankaj Singh and Neeraj Bora are from the BJP.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.