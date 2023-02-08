Allahabad HC Asks UP Govt to Reply in Two Weeks Steps Taken for Compensation to Acid Attack Victims

The Allahabad High Court has asked the Uttar Pradesh government to send its response in two weeks about the steps it has taken regarding the scheme for payment of compensation to acid attack victims under the provisions of Section 357-A of Code of Criminal Procedure.

The bench of Justice Subhash Vidyarthi and Ramesh Sinha passed the order in a Public Interest Litigation, which was filed by students of various law universities in 2014.

The plea was filed for appropriately dealing with the acid attack cases. One of the appeals in the petition was related to payment of compensation to the victims of such crime.

The plea stated that Section 357-A of CrPC mandates the state government to prepare a scheme for providing funds for the purpose of compensation to the victims or his/her dependents. The said provisions also include rehabilitation of victims and taking care of medical facilities for such victims, the plea read.

For making available the benefits to the victims, the State Legal Services Authority and District Legal Services Authority were also impleaded in the matter.

Moreover, the plea specifically mentioned an acid attack case that had taken place in 2013 in Harchandpur area of district Raebareli.

When the case was taken up for hearing in January 2014, the court had then directed the state counsel to seek from the district authorities of Raebareli as to what medical aid had been provided to the victim.

Though the PIL had been filed years ago, when it was taken up for hearing in December last year, the court noted that it had not been pursued by the petitioner students after 2014. The court had then posted the matter for the next hearing on February 6, 2023, while issuing notice to the petitioners to appear.

On Monday, when the matter was again taken up, a short counter-affidavit was filed by the Standing Counsel for the State, which stated that the investigation in the Raebareli case had been concluded.

The affidavit also mentioned that a final report had been submitted before the court concerned, which is pending disposal.

