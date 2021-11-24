Allahabad HC Bar Up In Arms Against Rijiju's Remark For HC Bench In Agra

Prayagraj, Nov 23: The Allahabad High Court Bar Association has sternly objected to Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju’s statement that the Centre was examing the feasibility of having a high court bench in Agra. The Elders’ Committee heading the AHCBA, the apex body of Uttar Pradesh lawyers, raised the objection terming Rijiju’s statement as “politically motivated" ahead of the assembly elections, aimed at garnering votes from a particular district of the state.

The statement is also aimed at creating rifts between the bar bodies of Agra and Meerut, with the latter too hankering for a bench of the Allahabad High Court in their district, the AHCBA panel said in a statement on Tuesday. Reacting to Rijiju’s statement, the Elders’ Committee also formed a sangharsh samitee to meet and ward off the challenges posed by the Union Minister for Law and Justice. While speaking at a sports event in Agra, Rijiju had said the central government is examining the feasibility of setting up a bench of the Allahabad High Court in Agra for the benefit of lawyers and litigants of western Uttar Pradesh. Reacting to the statement, the Elders’ Committee, said, As and when elections fall due, such misleading statements are issued by politicians. These statements are nothing but political stunts to gain the undue advantage of voters from a particular district.

It is also an attempt to create differences between the bars of Agra and Meerut districts, with the latter too fighting for long for the creation of a bench in Meerut, the committee said in a press statement. The Union Law Minister is supposed to know that without the concurrence of Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court, no such proposal can be aired. The person who is holding the post of the Union law minister is supposed to know this much of legal position, the statement added.

From the day one, it has been consistent stand and the opinion of the chief justice of the Allahabad High Court that no additional high court bench is required in Uttar Pradesh as there is already a bench at Lucknow, it said. “An additional bench of the high court is all the more not required after the establishment of the Uttarakhand High Court in Nainital following the bifurcation of Uttar Pradesh," it added.

Decentralization of judiciary has resulted in an eruption of corruption especially at the state and central level, the release alleged. The Elders’ Committee claimed that the Constitution of the country contemplates the creation of the Supreme Court’s benches only and not those of the high courts. Deciding to oppose any move to further lessen the jurisdiction of the Allahabad High Court tooth and nail the tooth and nail, the Elders’ Committee asserted, The Allahabad High Court is known for its integrity, independence and justice.

