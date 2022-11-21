Allahabad HC Denies Bail to Man Accused of Killing Live-In Partner, Disposing of Her Body in Pieces

The Allahabad High Court recently denied bail to a man accused of killing his live-in partner whose body was found in chopped pieces stuffed in two bags thrown at a secluded place in 2020.

Considering the allegations against the accused, the heinousness of the offence and the evidence available on record, the bench of Justice Dinesh Kumar Singh held that there was no ground to enlarge the accused on bail.

The accused, Sameer Khan, used to work in Mumbai where he met the deceased, Ayesha. The court observed that from the records it appeared that the accused and the deceased started living as husband and wife in Mumbai. Later on, during the Covid-19 lockdown period, the accused brought the deceased to Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, where again they portrayed themselves to be husband-wife.

Ayesha was murdered on July 5, 2020, and Khan was arrested in August 2020.

The court highlighted that based on the confessional statement of the accused, the car which was used for throwing the body of the deceased was recovered. The chopper using which the body was cut into pieces was also recovered based on the statement of the accused, the court further noted.

Moreover, the court also took note of the fact that there were statements of witnesses on record, which would suggest that the accused and the deceased were living together before the incident.

Therefore, the court denied bail to the accused. However, considering the fact that the accused had been in jail since August 16, 2020, it directed the trial court to expedite the trial proceedings and conclude the same, preferably, within one year.

