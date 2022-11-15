Allahabad HC Grants Bail to Man Accused of Putting Beef inside Shiva Temple

The Allahabad High Court on Monday granted bail to a man accused of placing the remains of a dead cow progeny in a Shiva temple.

Though the accused, namely Raheem, was not named in the FIR, on his and the other accused’s pointing, a ‘gandasa’ and a ‘wooden plank’ used as equipment for slaughtering the cow were recovered.

The other co-accused in the case, namely Asif, Iliyaas, Nihal, and Shahrukh, have already been granted bail by the high court in September.

In July this year, a case was lodged by a sub-inspector against some unknown persons. The FIR stated that when the sub-inspector was conducting routine checking of vehicles near Rasulabad village in Kannauj district, he was informed that in the Shiva temple situated in the village, remains of a dead cow progeny had been found. He was also told that the temple had been washed after removing the aforesaid remains of the animal.

Thereafter, a case was lodged under sections 153, 153A, 295, 295A, 120-B, 34 of the Indian Penal Code and section 3/5/8 of the UP Prevention of Cow Slaughter Act at Police Station Talgram in Kannauj.

In his bail plea before the high court, Raheem alleged that he was neither named in the first information report nor arrested from the spot. Stressing that Raheem had no previous criminal history to his credit, his counsel sought bail while apprising the court that Raheem was languishing in jail since July 17, 2022.

The bail plea was opposed by the Additional Government Advocate who contended that the innocence of the applicant cannot be adjudged at the pre-trial stage; therefore, Raheem did not deserve any indulgence.

However, the bench of Justice Surendra Singh granted relief to Raheem, considering the material/evidence brought on record, arguments put forth, the larger mandate of Article 21 of the Constitution of India as well as the dictum of the apex court in Dataram Singh Vs State of UP and another (2018).

