Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Anti-CAA Protests: Allahabad HC Issues Notice to UP Govt on Crackdown, Plea Seeks Judicial Inquiry

The court issued the notice on an email by a Mumbai-based lawyer alleging that the crackdown in the state during anti-citizenship law protests was antithetical to core constitutional values.

PTI

Updated:January 7, 2020, 11:24 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Anti-CAA Protests: Allahabad HC Issues Notice to UP Govt on Crackdown, Plea Seeks Judicial Inquiry
Allahabad High Court. (File photo News18.com)

Allahabad (UP): The Allahabad High Court on Tuesday issued notice to the Uttar Pradesh government on an email by a Mumbai-based lawyer alleging that the crackdown in the state during anti-citizenship law protests was antithetical to core constitutional values.

In a letter to Chief Justice Govind Mathur, Bombay High Court advocate Ajay Kumar referred to reports in two newspapers about alleged atrocities against madrasa students in Muzaffarnagar by police during crackdown on those protesting against the contentious citizenship law.

A prayer was made in the email to have a judicial inquiry in the matter. After going through the contents of the letter and the news reports annexed with it, the bench, comprising the chief justice and Justice Vivek Varma, said: "We considered it appropriate to treat the letter as a petition for writ."

The court directed the registry of the high court to register the email as public interest litigation (PIL). During the hearing, senior advocate S F A Naqvi placed the news reports before the bench. The court directed the registry to take the news reports on record and appointed Naqvi and advocate Ramesh Kumar as amicus curiae in the case.

It has fixed January 16 as the next date of hearing.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram