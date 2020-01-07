Anti-CAA Protests: Allahabad HC Issues Notice to UP Govt on Crackdown, Plea Seeks Judicial Inquiry
The court issued the notice on an email by a Mumbai-based lawyer alleging that the crackdown in the state during anti-citizenship law protests was antithetical to core constitutional values.
Allahabad High Court. (File photo News18.com)
Allahabad (UP): The Allahabad High Court on Tuesday issued notice to the Uttar Pradesh government on an email by a Mumbai-based lawyer alleging that the crackdown in the state during anti-citizenship law protests was antithetical to core constitutional values.
In a letter to Chief Justice Govind Mathur, Bombay High Court advocate Ajay Kumar referred to reports in two newspapers about alleged atrocities against madrasa students in Muzaffarnagar by police during crackdown on those protesting against the contentious citizenship law.
A prayer was made in the email to have a judicial inquiry in the matter. After going through the contents of the letter and the news reports annexed with it, the bench, comprising the chief justice and Justice Vivek Varma, said: "We considered it appropriate to treat the letter as a petition for writ."
The court directed the registry of the high court to register the email as public interest litigation (PIL). During the hearing, senior advocate S F A Naqvi placed the news reports before the bench. The court directed the registry to take the news reports on record and appointed Naqvi and advocate Ramesh Kumar as amicus curiae in the case.
It has fixed January 16 as the next date of hearing.
