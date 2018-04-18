Allahabad HC Issues Notice to Yogi Govt in Furqan Encounter Case, Seeks Reply Within 3 Weeks

The Allahabad High Court on Wednesday issued notice to Yogi Adityanath government in the alleged fake encounter case of one Furqan in Muzaffarnagar last year and has asked for a reply within three weeks.The High Court has also ordered the SSP and CJM Muzaffarnagar to serve notice to 16 personnel of the police and STF who were involved in the encounter. The hearing in the case will commence after three weeks.The sleuths of STF and Budhana Police in Muzaffarnagar had killed Furqan in an encounter last year on October 22, 2017, but failed to inform the family of Furqan about it for several days.Mir Hassan, Furqan’s father, continued to visit Budhana police in search of his son for several days, after which the dead body of Furqan was handed over to him. In the encounter, Furqan, along with two more people Anees and Rahul, was injured after being shot in the leg by police.Furqan’s father learnt about the so called ‘fake’ encounter of his only son after he visited Anees and Rahul, who are in Muzaffarnagar jail.They informed Mir Hasan, that his son Furqan went to market with his wife from where he was picked up by the sleuths and was later killed in an encounter. The victim's father had written letters to the state DGP and to the Human Rights Commission regarding the alleged fake encounter. But after failing to get any response from them, Mir Hasan filed an application in the court of CJM Muzaffarnagar's and demanded a lawsuit against guilty police personnel. However, on January 16, 2018, the CJM Court had rejected the application.