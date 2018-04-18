English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Allahabad HC Issues Notice to Yogi Govt in Furqan Encounter Case, Seeks Reply Within 3 Weeks
The sleuths of STF and Budhana Police in Muzaffarnagar had killed Furqan in an encounter last year on October 22, 2017, but failed to inform the family of Furqan about it for several days.
(Image for representation)
Lucknow: The Allahabad High Court on Wednesday issued notice to Yogi Adityanath government in the alleged fake encounter case of one Furqan in Muzaffarnagar last year and has asked for a reply within three weeks.
The High Court has also ordered the SSP and CJM Muzaffarnagar to serve notice to 16 personnel of the police and STF who were involved in the encounter. The hearing in the case will commence after three weeks.
The sleuths of STF and Budhana Police in Muzaffarnagar had killed Furqan in an encounter last year on October 22, 2017, but failed to inform the family of Furqan about it for several days.
Mir Hassan, Furqan’s father, continued to visit Budhana police in search of his son for several days, after which the dead body of Furqan was handed over to him. In the encounter, Furqan, along with two more people Anees and Rahul, was injured after being shot in the leg by police.
Furqan’s father learnt about the so called ‘fake’ encounter of his only son after he visited Anees and Rahul, who are in Muzaffarnagar jail.
They informed Mir Hasan, that his son Furqan went to market with his wife from where he was picked up by the sleuths and was later killed in an encounter. The victim's father had written letters to the state DGP and to the Human Rights Commission regarding the alleged fake encounter. But after failing to get any response from them, Mir Hasan filed an application in the court of CJM Muzaffarnagar's and demanded a lawsuit against guilty police personnel. However, on January 16, 2018, the CJM Court had rejected the application.
Also Watch
The High Court has also ordered the SSP and CJM Muzaffarnagar to serve notice to 16 personnel of the police and STF who were involved in the encounter. The hearing in the case will commence after three weeks.
The sleuths of STF and Budhana Police in Muzaffarnagar had killed Furqan in an encounter last year on October 22, 2017, but failed to inform the family of Furqan about it for several days.
Mir Hassan, Furqan’s father, continued to visit Budhana police in search of his son for several days, after which the dead body of Furqan was handed over to him. In the encounter, Furqan, along with two more people Anees and Rahul, was injured after being shot in the leg by police.
Furqan’s father learnt about the so called ‘fake’ encounter of his only son after he visited Anees and Rahul, who are in Muzaffarnagar jail.
They informed Mir Hasan, that his son Furqan went to market with his wife from where he was picked up by the sleuths and was later killed in an encounter. The victim's father had written letters to the state DGP and to the Human Rights Commission regarding the alleged fake encounter. But after failing to get any response from them, Mir Hasan filed an application in the court of CJM Muzaffarnagar's and demanded a lawsuit against guilty police personnel. However, on January 16, 2018, the CJM Court had rejected the application.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Ashutosh Tripathi
-
Karnataka Election 2018: The Good, The Bad and The Tainted Candidates
-
Wednesday 18 April , 2018
The Rape and Murder Of A Young Girl Has Shocked Pakistan
-
Tuesday 17 April , 2018
Commonwealth 2018: A Look Back at India’s Journey in Gold Coast
-
Tuesday 17 April , 2018
Toyota Yaris Review (First Drive) : Honda City, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Hyundai Verna Rival
-
Saturday 14 April , 2018
127th Birth Anniversary of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar
Karnataka Election 2018: The Good, The Bad and The Tainted Candidates
Wednesday 18 April , 2018 The Rape and Murder Of A Young Girl Has Shocked Pakistan
Tuesday 17 April , 2018 Commonwealth 2018: A Look Back at India’s Journey in Gold Coast
Tuesday 17 April , 2018 Toyota Yaris Review (First Drive) : Honda City, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Hyundai Verna Rival
Saturday 14 April , 2018 127th Birth Anniversary of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- [In Pics] OnePlus 6 Camera Samples Revealed by OnePlus CEO; Company Hints at Water Resistant Make
- IPL 2018: Record-breaking Virat Kohli Becomes Highest Run-scorer
- Alia Bhatt is Giving Us Major Style Goals in Her Easy-Breezy Looks; See Pics
- Twitter Down: Crashes Repeatedly After Being up For a Few Minutes
- Flipkart-ASUS Enter Strategic Partnership; To Launch ASUS Zenfone Max Pro on April 23