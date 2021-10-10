Allahabad HC Judge Who Sought Rights for Cows Bats for Law to Pay 'National Honour' to Lord Ram, Krishna

After demanding cow protection should be part of the fundamental rights of the Hindu community, the Allahabad High Court on Friday said that Parliament must bring law to pay ‘Rashtriya Samman (national honour) to Lord Ram, Lord Krishna, Ramayan and its author Valmiki besides Gita and its author Maharishi Ved Vyas.

The observations were made by high court Justice Shekhar Kumar Yadav, who added that the Constitution allows one to be an atheist, but it does not mean that one can pass obscene remarks against gods and goddesses. Justice made these observations while allowing bail application of one Akash Jatav of Hathras, who is accused of sharing objectionable images of Hindu deities on social media, who was arrested on January 4.

In September, Justice Yadav demanded that the government should declare cows as a national animal and it’s protection should be part of the fundamental rights of the Hindu community. He made the observation while denying bail to a man accused of cow slaughter, Justice Yadav in his 12-page order had also said that “scientists believe cow is the only animal that inhales and exhales oxygen".

However, a Times of India report stated that In his bail order on Friday, the court also said that there is a need to educate children on this issue by making it a compulsory subject in all the schools of the country and educating the children about Indian culture.

The court allowed the bail application, considering the plea of the applicant that he was in jail for the last 10 months. The trial in his case was yet to commence and there was no chance that the trial would conclude in near future.

The court also said that one should respect the deities and culture of the country in which he or she lives, instead of making obscene remarks on such issues.

