Allahabad HC Moved Against Acquittal of All Accused in Babri Masjid Demolition by CBI Court
In this file photo, BJP leaders LK Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi attend a public meeting after appearing in a special court in connection with the demolition of Ayodhya's Babri Masjid, in Raebareli, on July 28, 2005. (PTI)
The petition has been filed exactly 100 days after special CBI court had acquitted all 32 accused, including BJP veterans LK Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi and Uma Bharti in the Babri Masjid demolition case.
A petition has been filed in the Lucknow bench of Allahabad High Court, against the acquittal of all accused in the Babri mosque demolition by the Special CBI court. The petition has been filed by Haji Mehboob, a petitioner in Ayodhya suit.
Along with Haji Mahboob, 70, Hafiz Sayyad Akhlaq, 80, who deposed during the trial at the Lucknow court has moved the plea. Both their houses, which were in close proximity to the mosque, were torched by a mob on December 6, 1992.