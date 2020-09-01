Allahabad HC Orders Ban on Hookahs in Bars & Restaurants in UP, Cites High Risk of Community Transmission

The Allahabad High Court has banned hookah bars in Uttar Pradesh. The court has ordered the chief secretary not to allow hookah bars to be run in any restaurant and cafe asked for a compliance report of this order by September 30.

The court directed the general secretary to send a copy of the order to the chief secretary and all the district magistrates of the state for compliance.

The order was given by a division bench of Justice Shashikant Gupta and Justice Shamim Ahmed while hearing public interest litigation filed by a Lucknow University law student, Hargovind Pandey. The court appointed advocate Vinayak Mittal as amicus curiae in the case.

The court noted that coronavirus infection is spreading rapidly in the state. The bench asked the chief secretary to prepare a road map to prevent its spread adding that lockdown is necessary to prevent transmission.

"If hookah bars are not banned in restaurants and cafes, the Covid-19 spread may likely enter the phase of community transmission," the judges said.

The law student had earlier written a letter to the authorities but no action was taken. The court also issued a show cause notice to the chief secretary as to why the petition should not be accepted but no reply was filed.

On this, the court issued an order that hookah bars would be banned and directed the government to follow the same.