Allahabad HC Quashes Criminal Proceedings Against Dr Kafeel Khan in Alleged Inflammatory Speech Against CAA

Lucknow: In a big relief to Dr Kafeel Khan in a case involving an alleged inflammatory speech he gave on the Citizenship Amendment Act at Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) in 2019, the Allahabad High Court on Thursday cancelled the pending criminal proceedings against him.

A division bench of Justice Gautam Choudhary quashed the entire criminal proceedings initiated after his alleged provocative speech and also quashed the order of the Chief Judicial Magistrate (Aligarh).

Pn 29 January, Dr Khan was arrested by the UP STF from Mumbai on charges of a provocative speech. On February 10, Aligarh CJM Court ordered bail but the National Security Act (NSA) was imposed before his release.

He was accused of making provocative speeches and inciting religious sentiments in Aligarh. On December 13, 2019, a case was registered against him in Aligarh under section 153-A for spreading hatred on grounds of religion, race, language.

It was alleged that in his address to the students of Aligarh Muslim University on December 12, he incited religious sentiments and tried to increase enmity towards other communities.

Dr Khan in his plea had said that proper procedure was not followed and a mandatory prior permission was not taken from the government by the police before filing a chargesheet before the Magistrate.

“I am sure that justice will be given in future also,” Dr Khan said after getting relief from the high court. On August 31, there will be a hearing in court about his suspension case.

