Allahabad HC Quashes Plea Challenging Yogi as UP CM, Imposes Fine on Petitioner

PTI

Last Updated: November 16, 2022, 23:47 IST

Lucknow, India

A bench of Justices AR Masoodi and OP Shukla passed the order on November 11, but was made available on Wednesday. (File Photo: PTI)

Terming it a 'frivolous petition', the bench also imposed a fine of Rs 11,000 on petitioner M Ismail Farooqui for 'wasting' its time

The Lucknow bench of Allahabad High Court has dismissed a petition asking it to issue a writ to Yogi Adityanath questioning his continuance as the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh after September 25.

Terming it a “frivolous petition", the bench also imposed a fine of Rs 11,000 on petitioner M Ismail Farooqui for “wasting" its time.

A bench of Justices AR Masoodi and OP Shukla passed the order on November 11, but was made available on Wednesday.

The petitioner, who is an advocate, had prayed that the court should issue a writ of quo-warranto to Adityanath, demanding an explanation as to how he was occupying the chief minister’s seat after September 25.

However, Farooqui did not mention any reason why the bench should issue the writ.

Quo warranto means “by what warrant" (or authority). The writ is used to challenge a person’s right to hold office.

The bench also found that Farooqui he had filed a similar writ previously and that too was dismissed.

Adityanath was elected as the MLA from Gorakhpur Urban assembly constituency in the assembly elections held earlier this year.

