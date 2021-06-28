Allahabad HC Refuses Protection To Woman In A Live-In Relationship Without Divorce

The Allahabad High Court has given the decision on a case involving a married woman who moved in with another man but asked for financial relief from her current marriage.

The High Court stated that without divorcing her spouse, she cannot claim to be in a live-in relationship and seek legal sanctity at a later date.

The case involved a married woman named Surbhi who had filed a petition in the Allahabad High Court seeking protection from her husband. Allegedly, the woman’s husband had threatened to kill her.

The court said that no relief can be given in the case as the woman had neither filed a complaint of domestic violence nor sought divorce.

However, in the writ petition, she vaguely mentioned that her husband was harassing her which is believed to be not enough to get relief, the court observed.

The petitioner does not live with her husband and now she is in a live-in relationship with a man after the problems in her marriage escalated.

The woman has also filed a complaint against the husband in the Human Rights Commission.

In another similar case, the High Court recently dismissed the petition of another woman seeking relief from her husband. She was living in a live-in relationship without getting a divorce.

