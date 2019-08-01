Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Allahabad HC Seeks Detail of Case that Led to Police Raid on Azam Khan's Jauhar University

The petition alleged that police entered the University premises without any search warrant and destroyed several things and also arrested some of its employees.

PTI

Updated:August 1, 2019, 8:24 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Allahabad HC Seeks Detail of Case that Led to Police Raid on Azam Khan's Jauhar University
Allahabad High Court. (File photo News18.com)
Loading...

Allahabad: The Allahabad High Court on Thursday sought from the Uttar Pradesh government details of the case that led police to raid Rampur-based Mohammad Ail Jauhar University, founded by Samajwadi Party MP Azam Khan.

A bench of justices SK Gupta and SS Shamshery directed the state's law officer to apprise the court of the case while hearing a petition against the police raids on the university.

The bench then slated the petition filed by the University registrar for further hearing on August 6.

The petition alleged that police entered the University premises without any search warrant and destroyed several things and also arrested some of its employees.

Appearing for the state, Additional Advocate General Singh said the raid was conducted in the university after registration of an FIR, which alleged the university's involvement in theft of valuable books from an ancient Islamic institution in Rampur.

The police acted in the case after taking requisite permission from the relevant judicial magistrate, said Singh.

After hearing counsel for various parties, the court asked the law officer to seek the state's "instructions" in the matter and apprise the court of various details of the case.

The Rampur police have lodged a criminal case against university authorities on June 16 on a complaint by the principal of 250-year-old Rampur-based Oriental College, earlier known as Madrasa Aliya, that over 9,000 books were stolen and taken to the library of the Mohammad Ali Jauhar University.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram