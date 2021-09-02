Allahabad HC Seeks Details from UP Govt on State Funding of Madrasas, Religious Institutions

The Allahabad High Court has sought details from the Uttar Pradesh government on the state funding of madrasas and other religious institutions. The court questioned whether the policy to provide aid to madrassas and other institutions was in line with the schemes enshrined in the Constitution. It also asked whether women were allowed to enter the madrasas.

Justice Ajay Bhanot gave the order while hearing the petition filed by the managing committee of the Madrasa Anjuman Islamia Faizul Uloom, which is recognised by the madrasa board and is supported by the state.

The high court also asked whether there was a board that was facilitating the education in the madrasas. The court questioned whether a secular state could fund schools imparting religious education according to the schemes laid down in the Preamble.

The court asked the state government to file its reply within four weeks and said it will hear the matter on October 6.

Reacting to the HC’s observations, cleric and spokesperson of Darul Uloom Firangi Mahal Maulana Sufiyan Nizami said, “We have full respect for the court, but it should be aware that not only religious education is given in madrasas, but education is also given to children from Hindi, English and NCERT books. Therefore, it is not right to link madrasas only with religious education.”

Maulana Sufiyan Nizami also said there were several madrasas, pilgrimage sites, festivals to which the government doled out funds. “The Allahabad High Court needs to reconsider this remark and it needs to be aware of the reality of madrasas.”

